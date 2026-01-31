Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Illumio Breach Containment is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams who need to stop lateral movement after a breach actually happens should run Illumio Breach Containment; most other tools detect threats better than they contain them, but this one prioritizes RS.MI incident mitigation with one-click isolation and AI-mapped segmentation policy that doesn't require weeks of planning. The microsegmentation engine works across endpoints, servers, cloud, and containers in hybrid environments, which matters because breach containment only works if you can actually see and cut off every path an attacker might take. Skip this if your team doesn't have the operational maturity to manage segmentation policies post-deployment or if you need stronger DE.CM continuous monitoring; Illumio assumes you already know what's compromised and need to contain it fast.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Illumio Breach Containment for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Illumio Breach Containment: Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Device Trust differentiates with Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks. Illumio Breach Containment differentiates with Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement.
1Password Device Trust is developed by 1Password. Illumio Breach Containment is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Device Trust and Illumio Breach Containment serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox