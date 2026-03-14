Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Illumio Breach Containment is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams who need to stop lateral movement after a breach actually happens should run Illumio Breach Containment; most other tools detect threats better than they contain them, but this one prioritizes RS.MI incident mitigation with one-click isolation and AI-mapped segmentation policy that doesn't require weeks of planning. The microsegmentation engine works across endpoints, servers, cloud, and containers in hybrid environments, which matters because breach containment only works if you can actually see and cut off every path an attacker might take. Skip this if your team doesn't have the operational maturity to manage segmentation policies post-deployment or if you need stronger DE.CM continuous monitoring; Illumio assumes you already know what's compromised and need to contain it fast.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs Illumio Breach Containment for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Illumio Breach Containment: Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus differentiates with Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers. Illumio Breach Containment differentiates with Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. Illumio Breach Containment is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus and Illumio Breach Containment serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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