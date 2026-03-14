Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Illumio Breach Containment: Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.