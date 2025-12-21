Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Accops Work From Anywhere: Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), End-user computing virtualization (VDI), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.