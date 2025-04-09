Accops Work From Anywhere is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Accops. Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams needing a single control point for remote access across BYOD, VDI, and legacy systems should look at Accops Work From Anywhere; the unified application portal eliminates the friction of managing separate gateways for web, SaaS, virtual, and on-prem apps. Its alignment with NIST PR.AA and PR.PS,identity management tied directly to platform security controls,means you're not bolting authentication onto a permissive network layer. Skip this if your priority is detection and response; Accops is access architecture, not threat hunting, and it assumes you've already sorted your identity posture upstream.
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Accops Work From Anywhere vs Agilicus for your zero trust network access needs.
Accops Work From Anywhere: Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), End-user computing virtualization (VDI), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox