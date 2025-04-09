Accops Work From Anywhere: Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), End-user computing virtualization (VDI), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..

Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.