Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Aireye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with rogue devices and lateral movement across Wi-Fi networks should evaluate Aireye WDR for its agentless asset discovery and real-time connection termination, which catches threats that traditional network monitoring misses. The platform's device-to-device interaction visibility and automated policy enforcement address the specific NIST PR.AA and DE.CM gaps most organizations have in wireless access control. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or your IT and OT teams refuse to cede Wi-Fi blocking decisions to automated systems; the enforcement model assumes you want the tool making split-second connection decisions without human approval.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response): WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly. built by Aireye. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Wi-Fi asset identification and classification, Real-time wireless communication monitoring, Distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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