Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is a commercial security service edge tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying zero trust will find Absolute Resilient's value in its firmware-embedded client technology that survives endpoint wipes, forcing compliance before network access grants,a harder problem to solve than most SSE platforms attempt. The comply-to-connect architecture with integrated UEBA covers PR.AA and DE.CM thoroughly, catching both policy violations and behavioral anomalies that policy alone misses. Skip this if your organization needs independent point products; Absolute bundles ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and DLP tightly enough that swapping one component later becomes friction.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB).
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both cover Secure Web Gateway, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox