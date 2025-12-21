Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.