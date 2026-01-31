Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is a commercial security service edge tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying zero trust will find Absolute Resilient's value in its firmware-embedded client technology that survives endpoint wipes, forcing compliance before network access grants,a harder problem to solve than most SSE platforms attempt. The comply-to-connect architecture with integrated UEBA covers PR.AA and DE.CM thoroughly, catching both policy violations and behavioral anomalies that policy alone misses. Skip this if your organization needs independent point products; Absolute bundles ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and DLP tightly enough that swapping one component later becomes friction.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Device Trust differentiates with Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks. Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB).
1Password Device Trust is developed by 1Password. Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Device Trust and Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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