15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is a free email security platforms tool. AnubisNetworks Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AnubisNetworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
Security leaders evaluating email gateway deployments for the first time will find actual tactical value here instead of vendor marketing; this guide cuts through the noise by naming which controls stop phishing versus which are theater. The 15 practices map directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions, with emphasis on authentication and filtering configurations that measurably reduce compromise. Skip this if your team already runs a mature email security program with established policies; the guide targets organizations still building foundational email defenses.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments should prioritize AnubisNetworks Email Security for its multi-engine malware scanning (Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, Check Point) and real-time threat intelligence that catches polymorphic threats others miss. The platform's SIEM integration with exportable CSIRT-grade datasets and NIST DE.CM coverage for continuous monitoring give you the detection and forensic depth that matters when you're fighting advanced email-borne fraud. Skip this if your stack is entirely on-premises or if you need mature incident response automation; AnubisNetworks excels at finding threats and collecting evidence, not orchestrating remediation workflows.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats
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Common questions about comparing 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway vs AnubisNetworks Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..
AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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