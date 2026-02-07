Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform is a commercial email security platforms tool by CYQUEO. AnubisNetworks Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AnubisNetworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and business email compromise alerts should evaluate Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform for its behavioral AI detection, which catches account takeovers and zero-day attacks that signature-based filters routinely miss. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it's built for continuous anomaly hunting and incident characterization rather than just blocking known threats. Skip this if your org needs thick integration with legacy on-premises email systems or requires extensive customization; Abnormal's API-first cloud design assumes you've already migrated away from that complexity.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments should prioritize AnubisNetworks Email Security for its multi-engine malware scanning (Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, Check Point) and real-time threat intelligence that catches polymorphic threats others miss. The platform's SIEM integration with exportable CSIRT-grade datasets and NIST DE.CM coverage for continuous monitoring give you the detection and forensic depth that matters when you're fighting advanced email-borne fraud. Skip this if your stack is entirely on-premises or if you need mature incident response automation; AnubisNetworks excels at finding threats and collecting evidence, not orchestrating remediation workflows.
AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO
Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform vs AnubisNetworks Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based detection of email attacks, Protection against phishing and business email compromise, Account takeover detection and remediation..
AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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