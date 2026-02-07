Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based detection of email attacks, Protection against phishing and business email compromise, Account takeover detection and remediation..

AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.