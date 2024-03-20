15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is a free email security platforms tool. Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform is a commercial email security platforms tool by CYQUEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
Security leaders evaluating email gateway deployments for the first time will find actual tactical value here instead of vendor marketing; this guide cuts through the noise by naming which controls stop phishing versus which are theater. The 15 practices map directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions, with emphasis on authentication and filtering configurations that measurably reduce compromise. Skip this if your team already runs a mature email security program with established policies; the guide targets organizations still building foundational email defenses.
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and business email compromise alerts should evaluate Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform for its behavioral AI detection, which catches account takeovers and zero-day attacks that signature-based filters routinely miss. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it's built for continuous anomaly hunting and incident characterization rather than just blocking known threats. Skip this if your org needs thick integration with legacy on-premises email systems or requires extensive customization; Abnormal's API-first cloud design assumes you've already migrated away from that complexity.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO
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Common questions about comparing 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway vs Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform for your email security platforms needs.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based detection of email attacks, Protection against phishing and business email compromise, Account takeover detection and remediation..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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