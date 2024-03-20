15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..

Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based detection of email attacks, Protection against phishing and business email compromise, Account takeover detection and remediation..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.