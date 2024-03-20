15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is a free email security platforms tool. Abusix Email Threat Protection is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abusix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
Security leaders evaluating email gateway deployments for the first time will find actual tactical value here instead of vendor marketing; this guide cuts through the noise by naming which controls stop phishing versus which are theater. The 15 practices map directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions, with emphasis on authentication and filtering configurations that measurably reduce compromise. Skip this if your team already runs a mature email security program with established policies; the guide targets organizations still building foundational email defenses.
Abusix Email Threat Protection
SMBs and mid-market teams running legacy mail servers will get immediate value from Abusix Email Threat Protection because DNS-based blocklists stop malicious traffic before it hits your infrastructure, not after; the 99.6% catch rate on inbound threats is real throughput, not marketing math. The tool integrates directly into existing mail stacks without rip-and-replace, and its Guardian Mail component delivers instant mitigation at the gateway level. This is not a replacement for post-delivery threat detection or user awareness training; if your threat model depends on catching phishing after it lands in inboxes, you're buying the wrong tool.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers.
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Common questions about comparing 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway vs Abusix Email Threat Protection for your email security platforms needs.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..
Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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