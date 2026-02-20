Abusix Email Threat Protection is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abusix. AnubisNetworks Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AnubisNetworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams running legacy mail servers will get immediate value from Abusix Email Threat Protection because DNS-based blocklists stop malicious traffic before it hits your infrastructure, not after; the 99.6% catch rate on inbound threats is real throughput, not marketing math. The tool integrates directly into existing mail stacks without rip-and-replace, and its Guardian Mail component delivers instant mitigation at the gateway level. This is not a replacement for post-delivery threat detection or user awareness training; if your threat model depends on catching phishing after it lands in inboxes, you're buying the wrong tool.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments should prioritize AnubisNetworks Email Security for its multi-engine malware scanning (Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, Check Point) and real-time threat intelligence that catches polymorphic threats others miss. The platform's SIEM integration with exportable CSIRT-grade datasets and NIST DE.CM coverage for continuous monitoring give you the detection and forensic depth that matters when you're fighting advanced email-borne fraud. Skip this if your stack is entirely on-premises or if you need mature incident response automation; AnubisNetworks excels at finding threats and collecting evidence, not orchestrating remediation workflows.
Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers.
Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Email Threat Protection vs AnubisNetworks Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..
AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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