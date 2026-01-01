Xcitium Managed Logo

24/7 managed threat detection and response with EDR and Zero Trust containment

Xcitium Managed is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 expert-led threat detection and response capabilities for organizations without an in-house security operations center. The service combines endpoint detection and response, proactive threat hunting, and Zero Trust Containment technology to protect endpoints and networks. The platform includes multiple technology stacks deployed on endpoints: next-generation antivirus with AI and behavioral analysis, host-based firewall control, EDR with host-based intrusion prevention, deception capabilities through lightweight virtualization, and patented Zero Trust Containment for unknown threats. Additional components include IT service management tools and enhanced XDR that integrates endpoint, network, cloud, and identity telemetry. Detection capabilities cover interprocess memory access, Windows event hooks, device driver installations, file and registry modifications, network connections, URL and DNS monitoring, process and thread creation, and inter-process communications. The service provides behavioral analysis, static file analysis using machine learning, time-series analysis, and integration with automated malware analysis systems. Response capabilities include remote scripting, file quarantine and removal, remote process termination, file retrieval, command-line access to endpoints, remote Windows event log access, and network isolation. The service includes incident remediation and provides visibility into potential threats across the organization's infrastructure.

Xcitium Managed is 24/7 managed threat detection and response with EDR and Zero Trust containment developed by Xcitium. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, EDR, Incident Response.

