Xcitium Advanced EDR Description

Xcitium Advanced Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) is an endpoint security platform that provides threat detection and response capabilities for enterprise environments. The solution uses patented Auto-Containment technology to isolate unknown threats in real-time before they can execute on endpoints. The platform deploys a lightweight endpoint agent that captures system activity and monitors endpoints continuously. It employs behavioral analysis through VirusScope technology to detect ransomware, zero-day exploits, and fileless malware. The system uses threat intelligence feeds and advanced analytics to identify suspicious behavior across endpoints. The EDR solution provides automated incident response capabilities that detect, contain, and remediate threats with minimal manual intervention. It includes forensic analysis and reporting features that generate detailed audit trails and incident data for investigations and compliance purposes. The platform offers centralized management for endpoint protection across enterprise environments. It maintains continuous visibility into endpoint activity and threat status. The solution aims to reduce Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) through automation and provides compliance-ready reports with detailed endpoint telemetry. The system is designed to operate without impacting device performance or disrupting user workflows. It supports both US and EU platform deployments with separate enterprise platform options for each region.