SailPoint Identity Security
Enterprise identity security platform for managing access to data and apps
SailPoint Identity Security
Enterprise identity security platform for managing access to data and apps
SailPoint Identity Security Description
SailPoint Identity Security is an identity governance and administration platform that manages and secures access to enterprise data and applications. The platform unifies identity, security, and data management capabilities to provide visibility and control over various identity types. The solution addresses multiple identity categories including human identities, AI agents, machine identities, and non-employee identities. It provides visibility into who has access to what resources and the reasoning behind those access permissions. The platform includes capabilities for AI agent identity security, bringing together AI agents, their users, and associated data into a unified view. For machine identities, it offers discovery and security controls. Non-employee lifecycle management enables organizations to manage contractors, vendors, and other external users. Data access security extends identity governance to sensitive data, while observability and insights features provide context about access patterns and relationships. The platform supports automated workflows to reduce manual processes and operational costs. SailPoint operates as a cloud-based platform called Atlas, designed for dynamic business environments. The solution serves enterprise customers, with adoption among Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies across various industries including manufacturing, retail, financial services, and telecommunications.
SailPoint Identity Security FAQ
Common questions about SailPoint Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SailPoint Identity Security is Enterprise identity security platform for managing access to data and apps developed by SailPoint. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Access Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership