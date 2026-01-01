SailPoint Identity Security Description

SailPoint Identity Security is an identity governance and administration platform that manages and secures access to enterprise data and applications. The platform unifies identity, security, and data management capabilities to provide visibility and control over various identity types. The solution addresses multiple identity categories including human identities, AI agents, machine identities, and non-employee identities. It provides visibility into who has access to what resources and the reasoning behind those access permissions. The platform includes capabilities for AI agent identity security, bringing together AI agents, their users, and associated data into a unified view. For machine identities, it offers discovery and security controls. Non-employee lifecycle management enables organizations to manage contractors, vendors, and other external users. Data access security extends identity governance to sensitive data, while observability and insights features provide context about access patterns and relationships. The platform supports automated workflows to reduce manual processes and operational costs. SailPoint operates as a cloud-based platform called Atlas, designed for dynamic business environments. The solution serves enterprise customers, with adoption among Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies across various industries including manufacturing, retail, financial services, and telecommunications.