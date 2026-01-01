Risksurface Risksurface Description

Risksurface is a SaaS platform that provides external attack surface management capabilities for organizations. The platform performs continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks. The tool offers real-time monitoring of digital assets with automated risk assessments and vulnerability detection. It provides visibility into external-facing assets from an attacker's perspective, helping organizations identify security gaps before exploitation. Key capabilities include continuous asset discovery, risk assessment and exposure analysis, data leak detection, supply chain security monitoring, code repository scanning, and open port identification. The platform includes automated risk prioritization to help security teams focus on critical threats. Risksurface provides role-based access control for team collaboration and generates customizable alerts and reports. The platform offers integration capabilities with third-party security tools through API access in higher-tier plans. The solution is available in three tiers: Starter (up to 100 assets), Professional (up to 500 assets with third-party integrations), and Enterprise (unlimited assets with advanced threat intelligence and dedicated support). Organizations can perform on-demand scans and receive email notifications for critical risks.