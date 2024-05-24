NuSummit Registered Device Management Description

NuSummit Registered Device Management (RDM) is a SaaS-based IoT platform designed for managing biometric and identity verification devices used in national identity management systems like Aadhaar and MOSIP. The platform supports both L0 and L1 compliant devices, providing centralized device management capabilities for manufacturers and operators. The platform offers device compliance monitoring, firmware management, and secure key management through Hardware Security Module (HSM) integration. RDM provides encryption for data at rest and in transit, along with secure signing services for device authentication. The system includes chip mastering services specifically for L1 devices. RDM features a role-based portal for device administration, cost monitoring, and registered device management. The platform implements API integrations that comply with UIDAI specifications for data and device security. It supports device application change management following UIDAI guidelines and maintains FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliance through regular security audits. The platform includes automated monitoring capabilities and an SLA-driven ticketing system for technical support. RDM currently supports over 2 million devices and serves more than 10 registered L0 and L1 device manufacturers within the Aadhaar ecosystem. The platform has been tested with MOSIP-registered devices for both L0 and L1 compliance levels.