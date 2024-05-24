Manifest C-SCRM Description

Manifest C-SCRM is a cyber supply chain risk management platform that enables organizations to identify, assess, and monitor risks across their vendor ecosystem. The platform focuses on continuous vendor risk management rather than traditional point-in-time assessments. The solution provides vendor SBOM exchange capabilities, allowing organizations to request and manage Software Bills of Materials from suppliers to validate components and dependencies. It includes supplier risk scoring functionality that rates vendors based on vulnerability exposure, compliance status, and exploitability context. Manifest C-SCRM offers continuous monitoring of vendor vulnerabilities with automatic flagging of new risks as they emerge. The platform ingests vendor vulnerability data in real time to update supplier risk scores continuously. The product aligns with multiple regulatory frameworks and standards including NIST C-SCRM, CISA practices, DoD supplier directives, and ISO/IEC supply chain standards. Organizations can map their vendor programs to these frameworks for compliance purposes. The platform addresses risks across hardware, software, cloud services, and service providers in the extended software supply chain. It provides visibility into vendor vulnerabilities and dependencies to reduce third-party risk exposure.