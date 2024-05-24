Lineaje Third Party Risk Manager Description

Lineaje Third Party Risk Manager is a platform designed to identify and manage security risks in vendor-supplied software. The product provides visibility into the security and compliance posture of third-party software vendors through component-level analysis. The platform enables organizations to assess vendor software by analyzing Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) for vulnerabilities, compliance gaps, and policy violations. It automatically discovers transitive open-source dependencies and generates comprehensive risk profiles for vendor applications. Key capabilities include real-time risk scoring with visual dashboards and heatmaps that display vendor compliance status and risk levels. The system continuously audits vendors against internal software policies and industry regulations, allowing procurement, legal, compliance, and security teams to collaborate on risk management. The platform includes SBOM search functionality that enables users to query vendor SBOMs based on attributes such as vulnerabilities, components, indicators of compromise, authors, geo-provenance, and maintainability. It features automated detection of security policy violations and tampered components through the Security Profiler. The product incorporates generative AI capabilities for complex SBOM queries and includes Lineaje Fast Scan technology that can analyze 10,000 software components in approximately 2 minutes. Organizations can initiate remediation workflows with vendors directly from the platform and track remediation progress across all vendor applications.