Kaseya Security Awareness Training Description

Kaseya Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees on identifying and responding to cyberthreats. The platform provides interactive training modules covering topics such as phishing awareness, social engineering, password protection, breach prevention, compliance, data handling, malware and ransomware, remote work safety, mobile security, and physical security. The solution includes customizable phishing simulations that allow organizations to test employee responses to realistic phishing attempts. Training content is delivered in bite-sized sessions and includes over 100 multilingual training videos, quizzes, and interactive modules. The content is regularly updated by a dedicated team to reflect current phishing tactics and emerging attack trends. Organizations can automate campaign execution by scheduling training sessions and phishing simulations in advance, with options to randomize email delivery and automate participant imports. The platform supports custom content uploads, allowing organizations to incorporate proprietary or industry-specific training materials. Performance tracking capabilities provide detailed reports on user participation, risky behaviors, and areas requiring improvement. Results can be automatically shared with stakeholders to provide visibility into individual and organization-wide security training performance. The platform is available as part of Kaseya 365 User, an integrated subscription that combines multiple security tools for user-targeted threat prevention, response, and recovery.