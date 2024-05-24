ISO2HANDLE Quality Management
ISO2HANDLE Quality Management
ISO2HANDLE Quality Management Description
ISO2HANDLE Quality Management is a software platform designed for Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE) managers. The platform consolidates quality management, safety management, HR functions, and environmental management into a single system. The software provides capabilities for risk assessment and evaluation, allowing organizations to manage and maintain their risk processes. It is positioned as a tool for managing ISO standards and related compliance requirements. The platform serves over 800 companies and is designed to centralize QHSE management activities. It provides functionality for managing quality systems, safety protocols, human resources processes, and environmental compliance in one location. ISO2HANDLE offers resources including eBooks, white papers, user case studies, and a knowledge center with blog content. The platform is marketed toward organizations that need to maintain compliance with quality and safety standards while managing related documentation and processes. The software appears to support both desktop and mobile access, enabling QHSE managers to access the system from multiple devices. The platform is designed to simplify the management of multiple compliance domains that traditionally require separate systems or manual processes.
ISO2HANDLE Quality Management FAQ
Common questions about ISO2HANDLE Quality Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
