Intego Privacy Protection Description

Intego Privacy Protection is a VPN service designed for macOS and Windows operating systems. The product provides encrypted tunneling between user devices and the internet to protect online privacy and security. The VPN hides user IP addresses to prevent tracking and location exposure during web browsing and application usage. It encrypts internet traffic to protect against monitoring by internet service providers and network operators on public or shared Wi-Fi networks. The service operates a network of over 35,000 servers distributed across 83 countries, including all 50 U.S. states. This server infrastructure enables users to access geo-restricted streaming content and services while traveling. The VPN uses standard VPN protocols and technologies to create secure connections. It includes automatic IP address masking functionality and operates as an always-on service option. The product is compatible with macOS High Sierra (10.13) or later versions, including macOS Sequoia (15.x), and Windows systems. It requires 200 MB of disk space and an internet connection for updates. The interface is available in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. Technical support is included with purchase, and the product comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.