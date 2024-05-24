Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Description

Inspired eLearning Security Awareness is a security awareness training platform designed to address human risk through educational content and behavioral assessment. The platform provides recurring bite-sized training content to build security culture within organizations. The platform includes customizable learning paths that allow organizations to create tailored security awareness programs. These learning paths can follow recommended sequences or be customized to meet specific business and departmental requirements. The system automatically enrolls learners into subsequent courses as they complete assigned training. PhishProof is the integrated phishing simulation component that enables organizations to test employee susceptibility to phishing attacks. The simulator supports testing for email phishing and USB baiting scenarios, allowing organizations to measure and improve employee preparedness against these attack vectors. The Cybersecurity Quotient (CyQ) assessment engine provides diagnostic capabilities to evaluate employee knowledge of security awareness best practices. This tool identifies knowledge gaps and helps organizations understand what employees know and don't know about security. StatZen is the analytics component that provides metrics and visualization capabilities. It tracks employee onboarding, exam scores, phishing click-through rates, report rates, and course completion data. The platform supports 17 languages with translated and localized content to accommodate diverse employee populations. Training content is designed to address adult learning challenges including motivation, information retention, and engagement.