Inspired eLearning PhishProof™: Phishing Simulation Software Description

PhishProof is a phishing simulation software designed to test and train employees to recognize, respond to, and report phishing scams. The platform assesses users' baseline knowledge through initial phishing campaigns that determine a Phishing Preparedness Score, which helps assign simulations based on individual strengths and weaknesses. The software supports unlimited simulations with regularly updated pre-built templates for email and USB phishing scenarios. Organizations can customize simulations by modifying backgrounds, images, and links, or create templates from scratch. Simulations include various phishing tactics such as QR phishes, link clicks, form submissions, and attachments. PhishProof provides immediate feedback through Risk Indicators that highlight suspicious elements in failed simulations, such as suspicious links or grammar errors. The platform offers two campaign types: one-time campaigns with single templates for ad-hoc testing, and rolling campaigns with randomized templates and delivery times for ongoing assessment. Campaigns can be scheduled to run only during business hours. The software integrates simulation with remediation by automatically enrolling users who fail simulations into targeted security awareness training programs. The platform features a user interface for accessing simulation creation tools, campaign scheduling, reporting, and metrics. Content and user portals are available in 17+ languages to support global workforces.