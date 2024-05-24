Hotspot Shield VPN Description

Hotspot Shield VPN is a virtual private network service that provides encrypted connections for internet traffic across multiple devices and platforms. The service supports Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, and TV platforms. The product uses a proprietary Hydra protocol for VPN connections. It operates a network of 1800+ servers distributed across 80+ countries and 35+ cities globally. The service includes military-grade encryption for data protection. Hotspot Shield blocks malware and phishing sites, claiming to block 57 million such sites daily. The service allows users to mask their IP addresses and establish encrypted connections on public Wi-Fi networks. Users can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously under a single account. The product offers both free and premium versions. Premium features include 24/7 live technical support and a 45-day money-back guarantee. The service does not record VPN browsing activity in a way that can be associated with individual users. The VPN allows users to select specific server locations for their connections. According to third-party testing referenced on their site, the service has been verified for speed performance, with claims of speeds 2x faster than competitors over long distances and potential Wi-Fi speed increases of 26.2% when connecting to international servers.