VPN solution for securing mobile devices and remote access to networks
Hoplite Industries Secure Mobility is a VPN solution designed to address security challenges associated with mobile devices, remote work, business travel, and external contractor access. The product focuses on protecting networks from vulnerabilities that arise when company assets connect to untrusted networks such as airport WiFi, or when external devices access corporate networks. The solution addresses the security risks inherent in modern business operations where employees and contractors require network access from various locations and devices. It aims to protect against attackers who exploit weaknesses in mobile and remote access scenarios to gain unauthorized access to sensitive company information. Hoplite Industries Secure Mobility is part of a broader suite of security solutions offered by the company, which includes Active Network Defense, DNS services, threat intelligence, and managed services. The VPN solution is positioned as a component within their overall security architecture designed for business environments that require secure remote connectivity.
