Heeler Security is a software composition analysis platform that automates the upgrade and validation of open-source dependencies to remediate security debt. The platform uses runtime threat modeling to analyze code execution in production environments and generate business-aware attack paths for vulnerability prioritization. The system provides automated library upgrades through agentic workflows that generate validated pull requests after performing language intelligence analysis and post-compilation checks. It calculates safe upgrade paths, detects breaking changes automatically, and handles both first-party and transitive dependency updates. Heeler includes runtime-aware policy enforcement at the pull request level to block or flag risky dependencies before they reach production. The platform analyzes runtime library reachability, service-to-service relationships, internet accessibility, and business impact to prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual exploitability rather than theoretical risk. The solution offers dependency graphs, contextual remediation guidance, and progress tracking capabilities. It deploys in approximately 15 minutes using an agentless architecture with read-only connections to existing infrastructure including code repositories, cloud environments, and CI/CD pipelines.
