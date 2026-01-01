GlobalSuite Solutions GlobalSuite Security
GRC platform for security compliance, risk mgmt, and regulatory standards
GlobalSuite Solutions GlobalSuite Security
GRC platform for security compliance, risk mgmt, and regulatory standards
GlobalSuite Solutions GlobalSuite Security Description
GlobalSuite Security is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to manage information security and cybersecurity systems. The software provides centralized management of security policies, incidents, and assets through a unified interface. The platform includes pre-configured compliance catalogs for multiple regulatory frameworks and standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27002, ISO 27018, ISO 27701, ISO 28000, NIS2, ENS (Esquema Nacional de Seguridad), DORA, PCI DSS, and RAN 20-10. Organizations can deploy these frameworks without manual configuration of compliance catalogs, risk catalogs, controls, or methodologies. The risk management module supports multiple methodologies and provides risk assessment capabilities with automated risk maps and dashboards. The compliance module offers automated adequacy planning with workflows, period-to-period comparisons, and compliance history tracking. The platform includes a document management system with document lifecycle management and workflow capabilities. Reporting features include configurable metrics, indicators, KPIs, and business objectives tracking. Security monitoring is provided through dynamic dashboards that display security levels and status. The solution is designed to adapt to different organizational contexts and can be customized based on specific requirements. It aims to replace manual methods such as Excel-based tracking with automated processes for risk analysis updates, control evidence management, and regulatory compliance monitoring.
GlobalSuite Solutions GlobalSuite Security FAQ
Common questions about GlobalSuite Solutions GlobalSuite Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GlobalSuite Solutions GlobalSuite Security is GRC platform for security compliance, risk mgmt, and regulatory standards developed by GlobalSuite Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Dashboard, GRC, Regulatory Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership