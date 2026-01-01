GlobalSuite Solutions GlobalSuite Security Description

GlobalSuite Security is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to manage information security and cybersecurity systems. The software provides centralized management of security policies, incidents, and assets through a unified interface. The platform includes pre-configured compliance catalogs for multiple regulatory frameworks and standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27002, ISO 27018, ISO 27701, ISO 28000, NIS2, ENS (Esquema Nacional de Seguridad), DORA, PCI DSS, and RAN 20-10. Organizations can deploy these frameworks without manual configuration of compliance catalogs, risk catalogs, controls, or methodologies. The risk management module supports multiple methodologies and provides risk assessment capabilities with automated risk maps and dashboards. The compliance module offers automated adequacy planning with workflows, period-to-period comparisons, and compliance history tracking. The platform includes a document management system with document lifecycle management and workflow capabilities. Reporting features include configurable metrics, indicators, KPIs, and business objectives tracking. Security monitoring is provided through dynamic dashboards that display security levels and status. The solution is designed to adapt to different organizational contexts and can be customized based on specific requirements. It aims to replace manual methods such as Excel-based tracking with automated processes for risk analysis updates, control evidence management, and regulatory compliance monitoring.