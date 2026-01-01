Galaxkey Galaxkey Shield Logo

Galaxkey Galaxkey Shield

On-premises data discovery, classification, and monitoring with AI detection

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Galaxkey Galaxkey Shield Description

Galaxkey Shield is an on-premises data protection solution that provides data discovery, classification, and monitoring capabilities without cloud dependency. The product operates entirely within an organization's infrastructure, performing all scanning, AI processing, and compliance monitoring in-house to maintain data sovereignty. The solution uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect and classify sensitive data across enterprise file servers and databases. Organizations can define custom AI rules to identify business-specific sensitive information such as legal files, financial records, and healthcare data. The system assigns risk scores to files based on access behavior and compliance requirements. Shield provides real-time monitoring of data access, movement, and sharing activities across the organization. It generates automated alerts for suspicious actions including unauthorized access attempts and mass file transfers. The system can automatically lock down sensitive files when anomalous activity is detected and supports instant access revocation for compromised accounts. The product includes compliance tracking capabilities for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001. It maintains tamper-proof audit logs of all file interactions and generates on-demand compliance reports. The solution supports geo-fencing and access restrictions to block access from unauthorized locations or unapproved devices. Shield can be deployed as a standalone on-premises installation or integrated with Galaxkey's encryption platform, which offers cloud, hybrid, or fully on-premises deployment options. The system provides a centralized dashboard for visibility into data security across the enterprise.

Galaxkey Galaxkey Shield FAQ

Common questions about Galaxkey Galaxkey Shield including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Galaxkey Galaxkey Shield is On-premises data discovery, classification, and monitoring with AI detection developed by GALAXKEY. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →