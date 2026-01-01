Galaxkey Galaxkey Shield Description

Galaxkey Shield is an on-premises data protection solution that provides data discovery, classification, and monitoring capabilities without cloud dependency. The product operates entirely within an organization's infrastructure, performing all scanning, AI processing, and compliance monitoring in-house to maintain data sovereignty. The solution uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect and classify sensitive data across enterprise file servers and databases. Organizations can define custom AI rules to identify business-specific sensitive information such as legal files, financial records, and healthcare data. The system assigns risk scores to files based on access behavior and compliance requirements. Shield provides real-time monitoring of data access, movement, and sharing activities across the organization. It generates automated alerts for suspicious actions including unauthorized access attempts and mass file transfers. The system can automatically lock down sensitive files when anomalous activity is detected and supports instant access revocation for compromised accounts. The product includes compliance tracking capabilities for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001. It maintains tamper-proof audit logs of all file interactions and generates on-demand compliance reports. The solution supports geo-fencing and access restrictions to block access from unauthorized locations or unapproved devices. Shield can be deployed as a standalone on-premises installation or integrated with Galaxkey's encryption platform, which offers cloud, hybrid, or fully on-premises deployment options. The system provides a centralized dashboard for visibility into data security across the enterprise.