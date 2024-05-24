Loading...
F-Secure VPN is a virtual private network service that encrypts internet connections and masks user IP addresses. The service provides access to over 20 virtual location servers across different countries. The VPN includes automatic Wi-Fi protection that activates when connecting to public networks. Users can view protection statistics showing the amount of data that has been encrypted through the service. The product supports multiple devices including PC, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms. Subscription plans are available for 1, 3, or 5 devices with 1-year or 2-year terms. F-Secure VPN operates under Finnish jurisdiction and EU data protection laws. The service does not create traffic logs or sell user traffic data. The product was previously branded as FREEDOME VPN. The VPN service is offered as a standalone product with a 30-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee. Customer support is included with all subscriptions.
