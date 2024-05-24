ExpressVPN VPN Description

ExpressVPN is a virtual private network service that provides encrypted connections for internet traffic. The service routes user traffic through VPN servers to mask IP addresses and encrypt data transmissions. The product uses the proprietary Lightway protocol for establishing VPN connections. It implements encryption tunneling to protect data in transit from interception by ISPs, network administrators, or third parties on public networks. The service operates VPN servers in multiple geographic locations. ExpressVPN includes private DNS resolution for all connections. The service offers a kill switch feature (Network Lock) that blocks internet traffic if the VPN connection drops unexpectedly. It provides shared IP addresses across users to reduce individual tracking. The product supports personal VPN use cases including remote work, travel access, streaming, and gaming. It includes features designed to prevent ISP bandwidth throttling and maintain access to home services while traveling abroad. ExpressVPN maintains a no-logs policy regarding user activity and has undergone independent infrastructure audits. The service includes built-in blocking for tracking and malicious sites through its Advanced Protection feature. The VPN client is available across multiple device platforms. The service is offered on a commercial subscription basis with a 30-day money-back guarantee for first-time users.