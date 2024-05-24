Exonar Reveal Description

Exonar Reveal is a data discovery software that indexes structured and unstructured information across enterprise data estates. The platform creates a comprehensive, continuously updated index of data holdings to identify risky and sensitive information. The software provides dashboards for data overview, risk assessment, and privacy compliance visualization. Users can search billions of items to locate specific files in seconds. The platform includes automated workflows for ongoing detection of newly created risky and sensitive data. Exonar Reveal offers data classification capabilities with pre-defined tags and custom tagging options. The platform includes duplication fingerprint functionality to identify and analyze duplicate information within data sets. Users can track data ingestion progress through three phases: discovered, crawled, and analyzed. The software features SMB file owner discovery to detect and report on file ownership information. Telemetry reports provide platform details and metrics, with automatic generation every 30 days. The system overview page displays hardware, software, and network information. Exonar Reveal includes a published API for integration with other data management systems. The platform supports data protection automation through automated policy searches to verify internal compliance with data protection rules.