Exonar Data Protection Description

Exonar Data Protection is a data discovery and classification platform designed to help organizations maintain compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations. The platform provides visibility into structured and unstructured data across the enterprise, including files, emails, databases, and cloud storage. The solution enables organizations to create and maintain data inventories by discovering personal data, confidential information, and personally identifiable information (PII) across the data estate. It automates the identification of data that may be hidden in spreadsheets, email attachments, and personal drives. The platform includes capabilities for processing Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) through automated search functionality that can locate personal data across multiple data sources. It provides continuous monitoring of data estates to identify policy violations and ensure ongoing compliance with data retention policies. Exonar Data Protection supports Article 30 record-keeping requirements by documenting what data exists, why it is held, who can process it, where it is stored, and when it should be deleted. The platform uses intelligent information discovery to index organizational data and enable rapid searches across multiple file types and storage locations. The solution is designed to help Data Protection Officers and security teams transition data protection activities into business-as-usual operations through automated discovery, monitoring, and remediation workflows.