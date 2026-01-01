Diligent Diligent AI Logo

Diligent Diligent AI

AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and audit management

GRC
Commercial
Diligent Diligent AI Description

Diligent Diligent AI is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that centralizes board governance, risk management, compliance, and audit activities. The platform serves over 25,000 customers across 130 countries, including 75% of Fortune 500 companies. The platform provides board management capabilities including board material centralization, meeting preparation tools, and decision-making support. It offers AI-enhanced features to surface key questions and insights from materials, identify risks and opportunities, and maintain audit trails for decisions. The system integrates governance, compliance, risk, and audit functions into a unified view. It provides consolidated risk visibility across the organization to support board-level decision-making. The platform is designed to scale for organizations of various sizes, from lean teams to large enterprises. Diligent has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools. The platform maintains ratings of 4.4/5 on G2 and 8.6/10 on TrustRadius. The company has nearly 30 years of experience in board and governance technology. The platform includes enterprise-grade security features and supports global operations with local expertise across multiple countries. It offers flexible pricing models to accommodate different organizational needs and growth stages.

Diligent Diligent AI FAQ

Common questions about Diligent Diligent AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Diligent Diligent AI is AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and audit management developed by Diligent Corporation. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Cloud.

