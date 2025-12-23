Cydarm Cydarm Platform Logo

Cydarm Cydarm Platform

SOC management platform for incident response and cyber response management

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
1
0

Cydarm Cydarm Platform Description

Cydarm Platform is a security operations center management solution designed to support incident response workflows and cyber response management. The platform enables collaboration between analysts, incident response teams, and stakeholders using granular need-to-know access principles. The platform aligns with NIST 800-61r3 standards for incident response and supports compliance requirements for incident management, reporting, and disclosure. It provides configurable workflows that can be adapted to organizational processes and integrates with existing security tools through a flexible API. Cydarm offers two deployment options: a hosted managed offering in a secure enclave for rapid deployment with minimal overhead, or an enterprise deployment for organizations requiring on-premises infrastructure. The platform includes response playbooks and provides metrics for reporting to cyber risk and resilience teams. The solution tracks and responds to cyber incidents while helping organizations understand and improve their security control posture. It supports incident tracking from detection through protection phases and enables reporting capabilities for security leadership.

Cydarm Cydarm Platform FAQ

Common questions about Cydarm Cydarm Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cydarm Cydarm Platform is SOC management platform for incident response and cyber response management developed by Cydarm. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Collaboration, Compliance, Incident Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →