Cydarm Cydarm Platform Description
Cydarm Platform is a security operations center management solution designed to support incident response workflows and cyber response management. The platform enables collaboration between analysts, incident response teams, and stakeholders using granular need-to-know access principles. The platform aligns with NIST 800-61r3 standards for incident response and supports compliance requirements for incident management, reporting, and disclosure. It provides configurable workflows that can be adapted to organizational processes and integrates with existing security tools through a flexible API. Cydarm offers two deployment options: a hosted managed offering in a secure enclave for rapid deployment with minimal overhead, or an enterprise deployment for organizations requiring on-premises infrastructure. The platform includes response playbooks and provides metrics for reporting to cyber risk and resilience teams. The solution tracks and responds to cyber incidents while helping organizations understand and improve their security control posture. It supports incident tracking from detection through protection phases and enables reporting capabilities for security leadership.
