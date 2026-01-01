CyberSecOp Cyber Security Consulting Services Description

CyberSecOp is a cybersecurity consulting firm that provides comprehensive security and compliance services for organizations across multiple industries including financial services, healthcare, legal, technology, manufacturing, government, and education sectors. The company is a CMMC-AB RPO and ISO 27001 Implementor. The firm offers Virtual CISO (VCISO) services that provide access to cybersecurity consultants for security program development, governance, board reporting, business continuity planning, incident response planning, and data privacy programs. Their compliance consulting supports multiple frameworks including SOC 2, PCI DSS, NIST (CSF & 800-53), CMMC, ISO/IEC 27001/27002/27003, HIPAA, NYDFS, CCPA, and GDPR. CyberSecOp provides managed Security Operations Center (SOC) services with 24x7 monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. They implement security solutions including SIEM, MDR, DLP, CASB, AEP, XDR, and Zero Trust architectures. Their risk assessment services evaluate and monitor organizational risks through vulnerability assessments and security program consulting. Additional services include incident response and digital forensics, security awareness training programs, policy and procedure development, GRC platform services, vendor due diligence, and managed detection and response (MDR). The firm offers cyber emergency breach response, ransomware negotiation, compromise assessments, threat hunting, and tabletop exercises.