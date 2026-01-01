CyberSecOp Cyber Security Consulting Services Logo

CyberSecOp Cyber Security Consulting Services

Cybersecurity consulting firm offering VCISO, compliance, risk assessment services

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CyberSecOp Cyber Security Consulting Services Description

CyberSecOp is a cybersecurity consulting firm that provides comprehensive security and compliance services for organizations across multiple industries including financial services, healthcare, legal, technology, manufacturing, government, and education sectors. The company is a CMMC-AB RPO and ISO 27001 Implementor. The firm offers Virtual CISO (VCISO) services that provide access to cybersecurity consultants for security program development, governance, board reporting, business continuity planning, incident response planning, and data privacy programs. Their compliance consulting supports multiple frameworks including SOC 2, PCI DSS, NIST (CSF & 800-53), CMMC, ISO/IEC 27001/27002/27003, HIPAA, NYDFS, CCPA, and GDPR. CyberSecOp provides managed Security Operations Center (SOC) services with 24x7 monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. They implement security solutions including SIEM, MDR, DLP, CASB, AEP, XDR, and Zero Trust architectures. Their risk assessment services evaluate and monitor organizational risks through vulnerability assessments and security program consulting. Additional services include incident response and digital forensics, security awareness training programs, policy and procedure development, GRC platform services, vendor due diligence, and managed detection and response (MDR). The firm offers cyber emergency breach response, ransomware negotiation, compromise assessments, threat hunting, and tabletop exercises.

CyberSecOp Cyber Security Consulting Services FAQ

Common questions about CyberSecOp Cyber Security Consulting Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyberSecOp Cyber Security Consulting Services is Cybersecurity consulting firm offering VCISO, compliance, risk assessment services developed by CyberSecOp. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with GRC, Incident Response, Managed SOC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →