Conviso Conviso Platform Logo

Conviso Conviso Platform

AppSec platform for managing application security posture with consulting services

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Conviso Conviso Platform Description

Conviso Platform is an application security management solution designed for financial institutions and organizations handling sensitive data. The platform follows the secure software development lifecycle and enables management of application security posture. The solution combines proprietary software with specialized consulting services, including AppSec program development, penetration testing, and cloud security assessments. The platform is designed to support development teams in identifying, prioritizing, eliminating, and preventing vulnerabilities throughout the software development process. Conviso offers offensive security services and specialized training tailored to business requirements. The platform aims to help organizations comply with information security regulations and enhance secure development maturity. Services include building AppSec programs, conducting pentests, and providing cloud security consulting. The solution targets financial institutions and companies requiring robust application security management capabilities. It provides resources for developer training and experience enhancement as part of the secure development journey.

Conviso Conviso Platform FAQ

Common questions about Conviso Conviso Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Conviso Conviso Platform is AppSec platform for managing application security posture with consulting services developed by Conviso. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →