Conviso Conviso Platform

Conviso Platform is an application security management solution designed for financial institutions and organizations handling sensitive data. The platform follows the secure software development lifecycle and enables management of application security posture. The solution combines proprietary software with specialized consulting services, including AppSec program development, penetration testing, and cloud security assessments. The platform is designed to support development teams in identifying, prioritizing, eliminating, and preventing vulnerabilities throughout the software development process. Conviso offers offensive security services and specialized training tailored to business requirements. The platform aims to help organizations comply with information security regulations and enhance secure development maturity. Services include building AppSec programs, conducting pentests, and providing cloud security consulting. The solution targets financial institutions and companies requiring robust application security management capabilities. It provides resources for developer training and experience enhancement as part of the secure development journey.
