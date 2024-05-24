Conveyor Browser Extension
Browser extension that automates security questionnaire completion using AI
Conveyor Browser Extension
Browser extension that automates security questionnaire completion using AI
Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.
Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.
Conveyor Browser Extension Description
Conveyor Browser Extension is a browser-based tool designed to automate the completion of security questionnaires within vendor portals. The extension uses AI to scan questionnaires, generate answers from a knowledge library, and populate responses directly into portal forms. The extension operates at different automation levels depending on the portal. For supported portals like Venminder, UpGuard, LogicGate, and BitSight, it offers full automation that ingests and fills entire questionnaires across multiple pages with one click. For portals such as OneTrust, ServiceNow, Coupa, ProcessUnity, and Prevalent, it provides page-level automation that handles questions one page at a time. For all other portals including Google Forms, Typeforms, and email-based questionnaires, it imports questions but requires manual pasting of answers. The extension syncs questionnaire data back to the main Conveyor application, updating the knowledge library with new questions and answers. It handles conditional and hidden questions that appear dynamically in portals, as well as multi-select question formats. The tool can also be used to answer one-off customer questions directly within email workflows. Available as a Chrome extension, it integrates with the broader Conveyor platform to maintain a centralized source of truth for security questionnaire responses.
Conveyor Browser Extension FAQ
Common questions about Conveyor Browser Extension including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Conveyor Browser Extension is Browser extension that automates security questionnaire completion using AI developed by Conveyor. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Third Party Risk Management, Security Questionnaires, Browser Extension.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox