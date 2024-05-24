Conveyor Browser Extension Logo

Conveyor Browser Extension

Browser extension that automates security questionnaire completion using AI

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Conveyor Browser Extension Description

Conveyor Browser Extension is a browser-based tool designed to automate the completion of security questionnaires within vendor portals. The extension uses AI to scan questionnaires, generate answers from a knowledge library, and populate responses directly into portal forms. The extension operates at different automation levels depending on the portal. For supported portals like Venminder, UpGuard, LogicGate, and BitSight, it offers full automation that ingests and fills entire questionnaires across multiple pages with one click. For portals such as OneTrust, ServiceNow, Coupa, ProcessUnity, and Prevalent, it provides page-level automation that handles questions one page at a time. For all other portals including Google Forms, Typeforms, and email-based questionnaires, it imports questions but requires manual pasting of answers. The extension syncs questionnaire data back to the main Conveyor application, updating the knowledge library with new questions and answers. It handles conditional and hidden questions that appear dynamically in portals, as well as multi-select question formats. The tool can also be used to answer one-off customer questions directly within email workflows. Available as a Chrome extension, it integrates with the broader Conveyor platform to maintain a centralized source of truth for security questionnaire responses.

Conveyor Browser Extension FAQ

Common questions about Conveyor Browser Extension including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Conveyor Browser Extension is Browser extension that automates security questionnaire completion using AI developed by Conveyor. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Third Party Risk Management, Security Questionnaires, Browser Extension.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox