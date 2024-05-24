Conveyor Browser Extension Description

Conveyor Browser Extension is a browser-based tool designed to automate the completion of security questionnaires within vendor portals. The extension uses AI to scan questionnaires, generate answers from a knowledge library, and populate responses directly into portal forms. The extension operates at different automation levels depending on the portal. For supported portals like Venminder, UpGuard, LogicGate, and BitSight, it offers full automation that ingests and fills entire questionnaires across multiple pages with one click. For portals such as OneTrust, ServiceNow, Coupa, ProcessUnity, and Prevalent, it provides page-level automation that handles questions one page at a time. For all other portals including Google Forms, Typeforms, and email-based questionnaires, it imports questions but requires manual pasting of answers. The extension syncs questionnaire data back to the main Conveyor application, updating the knowledge library with new questions and answers. It handles conditional and hidden questions that appear dynamically in portals, as well as multi-select question formats. The tool can also be used to answer one-off customer questions directly within email workflows. Available as a Chrome extension, it integrates with the broader Conveyor platform to maintain a centralized source of truth for security questionnaire responses.