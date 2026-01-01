Contrast Contrast One Logo

Contrast Contrast One

Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Contrast Contrast One Description

Contrast One is a managed runtime security platform that provides application and API security services combined with expert team support. The platform embeds lightweight sensors inside applications to capture both code vulnerabilities and live threats across the software lifecycle. The service includes continuous monitoring to detect and prioritize vulnerabilities at runtime, with proactive security assessments and rapid response for zero-day vulnerabilities and security incidents. The platform provides vulnerability management capabilities including detection, identification, prioritization, and mitigation guidance. Contrast One offers deployment support across various environments, integration across the SDLC, and route coverage expansion to improve security visibility. The service includes open source risk protection with analysis of attacks and recommendations on critical alerts. Expert teams handle operational complexity including policy creation, implementation, program administration, and risk mitigation. The platform provides customized reports and dashboards for compliance and program optimization. It supports diverse application architectures, integrates into CI/CD pipelines, works across major languages and frameworks, and supports multi-cloud deployments. The service includes role-based training, self-service playbooks, and guidance on application security policy definitions, updates, enforcement, and compliance assistance.

Contrast Contrast One FAQ

Common questions about Contrast Contrast One including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Contrast Contrast One is Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection developed by Contrast Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →