Cohesive VNS3 People VPN Description

Cohesive VNS3 People VPN is a virtual network solution designed to provide secure remote access for distributed workforces. The product functions as an edge entrypoint that enables employees to connect to cloud and datacenter resources through VPN tunnels. VNS3 People VPN is deployed as a virtual machine image that can be launched across multiple cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. It can also be deployed in VMware environments or locked-down cloud environments through VDI/VDK files. The solution handles dynamic routing, policy enforcement, and datacenter connections. The product integrates with identity providers to authenticate users and enforce network policies at the edge. It provides an alternative to native cloud VPN services, eliminating per-tunnel and data transfer charges that cloud vendors typically impose. VNS3 People VPN includes firewall capabilities, NAT functionality, and IPsec VPN support. The platform offers a free tier that removes licensing costs while users only pay for virtual machine runtime costs. The solution supports network segmentation and can be configured to create secure connections across multiple cloud environments and on-premises datacenters. The product is part of the broader VNS3 Network Platform, which provides various network security and connectivity functions. It is designed for organizations that need to manage remote workforce access while maintaining control over network security policies and reducing cloud networking costs.