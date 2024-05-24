Cohesive Networks VNS3 Description

VNS3 is a virtual network appliance designed for cloud and hybrid environments. The product functions as a software-defined networking device that can be deployed across multiple cloud platforms and on-premises infrastructure. The platform provides network connectivity through VPN capabilities, including IPsec endpoints and client VPN connections via clientpacks (X.509 credentials). VNS3 includes firewall functionality for network traffic control and NAT capabilities for address translation. The product features an overlay network architecture that provides end-to-end encryption and IP address mobility across regions and cloud providers. This overlay network operates independently from underlying hardware and software while remaining dependent on native networking layers. VNS3 includes a plugin system that allows for extensibility through containerized applications. The platform supports load balancing and WAN connectivity features for distributed network architectures. The product can be deployed through public cloud marketplaces (AWS, Azure, GCP), private image sharing, or VDI/VDK files for VMWare and locked-down environments. Configuration and management are performed through a web console and API. VNS3 offers multiple licensing tiers ranging from a free edition with limited features to enterprise editions supporting multiple controllers, increased IPsec endpoints, and container slots. Licensing controls the number of controllers, clientpacks, IPsec endpoints, tunnels, and container slots available.