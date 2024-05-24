Cohesive Networks Cloud VPN Description

Cohesive Networks Cloud VPN (VNS3) is a network virtualization platform that provides VPN connectivity for cloud and hybrid environments. The product enables organizations to connect on-premise networks to cloud infrastructure across multiple providers. VNS3 supports multiple VPN protocols including IPsec, GRE over IPsec, multicast, and NAT-Traversal encapsulation. The platform includes an optional overlay network feature that provides end-to-end encryption, IP address mobility across regions and cloud providers, and performance improvements in cloud environments. The solution is deployed as a virtual machine image and can be launched through public cloud marketplaces (AWS, Azure, GCP), via private image sharing, or as VDI/VDK files for VMWare and other environments. VNS3 operates as a controller-based architecture where clientpacks (X.509 credentials) are used to establish secure TLS connections to the overlay network. The platform includes monitoring capabilities for tunnel outages and system events, with integration options for external monitoring solutions. VNS3 encrypts all data plane traffic and operates without vendor backdoors or remote access by Cohesive Networks. Licensing is tiered based on the number of controllers, clientpacks, IPsec endpoints, tunnels, and container slots. A free edition is available with limited features, while commercial editions range from Lite to Enterprise tiers.