CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Cohesive Multicloud API Edge Logo

Cohesive Multicloud API Edge

by Cohesive Networks

Multicloud API edge for secure private cloud service endpoint access

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Network SegmentationEncryption
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Network Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Cohesive Multicloud API Edge Description

Cohesive Multicloud API Edge is a network security solution built on the VNS3 platform that provides secure access to private service endpoints across cloud environments. The product enables organizations to maintain private cloud connectivity without exposing traffic to the public internet. The solution creates an encrypted overlay network with TLS capabilities to support HIPAA and PCI compliance requirements. It functions as a combined router, firewall, and switch that can be managed from a single console. The product is API-driven, allowing configuration and automation of customer connection edges through the VNS3 API. The platform includes IPsec VPN capabilities with automated failover functionality and network alerting features to respond to outages. It can be deployed across multiple cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. VNS3 Management System (VNS:ms) provides centralized visibility and control over network topology. Through this console, administrators can configure high availability settings, manage snapshot backups, set up alerting, and control access for network edges. The system includes VLAN monitoring capabilities for reviewing network state. The product supports various network functions including NAT, firewall rules, and IPsec VPN connections. It is designed for organizations requiring verifiable control over network encryption and traffic routing in cloud environments while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards.

Cohesive Multicloud API Edge FAQ

Common questions about Cohesive Multicloud API Edge including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cohesive Multicloud API Edge is Multicloud API edge for secure private cloud service endpoint access developed by Cohesive Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Network Segmentation, Encryption.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

0
NordLayer Threat Protection Logo
NordLayer Threat Protection

Business VPN with threat protection, DNS filtering, and malware detection

0
Nord Security Business Suite Logo
Nord Security Business Suite

Unified cybersecurity suite with VPN, password mgmt, and threat exposure tools

0
Cohesive Networks Cloud VPN Logo
Cohesive Networks Cloud VPN

Cloud-based VPN solution for connecting on-premise networks to cloud environments

0
Dispersive Stealth Networking Logo
Dispersive Stealth Networking

Multi-path stealth networking platform for zero-trust secure connectivity

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox