Cohesive Multicloud API Edge Description

Cohesive Multicloud API Edge is a network security solution built on the VNS3 platform that provides secure access to private service endpoints across cloud environments. The product enables organizations to maintain private cloud connectivity without exposing traffic to the public internet. The solution creates an encrypted overlay network with TLS capabilities to support HIPAA and PCI compliance requirements. It functions as a combined router, firewall, and switch that can be managed from a single console. The product is API-driven, allowing configuration and automation of customer connection edges through the VNS3 API. The platform includes IPsec VPN capabilities with automated failover functionality and network alerting features to respond to outages. It can be deployed across multiple cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. VNS3 Management System (VNS:ms) provides centralized visibility and control over network topology. Through this console, administrators can configure high availability settings, manage snapshot backups, set up alerting, and control access for network edges. The system includes VLAN monitoring capabilities for reviewing network state. The product supports various network functions including NAT, firewall rules, and IPsec VPN connections. It is designed for organizations requiring verifiable control over network encryption and traffic routing in cloud environments while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards.