Cloudmark Mobile Messaging Security Description

Cloudmark Mobile Messaging Security is a cloud-based security service that protects mobile network operators and their subscribers from malicious inbound messages across SMS, MMS, RCS, CPaaS, and email channels. The solution addresses spam, phishing, smishing, malware, and unpaid inter-carrier traffic targeting mobile messaging platforms. The service utilizes the Cloudmark Global Threat Network, which receives real-time threat reports from billions of subscribers across 165 countries and analyzes over 150 million spam and malware reports monthly. The platform employs advanced algorithms, machine learning, and predictive methods to detect and block mobile messaging threats. Cloudmark provides protection against attacks originating from varied sources including SIM boxes, cloud-based mobile vendors, malware-infected applications, and SMS proxy applications. The solution blocks unwanted traffic on operator networks, freeing bandwidth for legitimate uses. The platform includes centralized administration, policy control, abuse team-focused management tools, and analytical reporting capabilities. It integrates with LDAP and provisioning systems. The cloud-based deployment model eliminates hardware requirements and provides 24x7x365 protection through the Cloudmark Security Operations Center. The solution enables mobile operators to maintain safe messaging environments and supports security-as-a-service offerings such as archiving, parental controls, anti-sexting, and anti-bullying features.