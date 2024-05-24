Cloudmark Platform for Email Description

Cloudmark Platform for Email is a carrier-grade messaging security solution designed for service providers to detect and mitigate email abuse and threats across their networks. The platform uses protocol and content-based filtering algorithms to provide network-level protection against spam, phishing, and malware attacks. The solution offers clustering capabilities for horizontal scalability and reliability in high-volume environments. Administrators can apply traffic management techniques including flow control, denial-of-service protection, traffic shaping, and connection throttling to restrict abuse and threats. The platform supports authentication and secure messaging standards including SPF, DKIM, DMARC, ARC, DANE, MTA-STS, and TLS. It provides query modules for external provisioning databases with support for LDAP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, CDB, CSV, RBL, RADIUS, HTTP, and downstream SMTP recipient validation. The system includes a flexible policy engine that enables class-of-service and per-user messaging policies. Traffic processing requires reduced resources compared to alternative solutions, resulting in lower capital expenditure and power consumption. The platform features an SNMP interface for integration with monitoring systems, and provides REST API access for querying live traffic analytics, configuration information, and performance data. Reporting capabilities include web-based, real-time, and historical reporting for visibility into threats, delivery problems, and sender abuse.