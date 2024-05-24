Cloudmark Authority
Cloudmark Authority is a carrier-grade email security solution designed for mobile operators, internet service providers, and hosting providers. The software filters both inbound and outbound email messages to block spam, phishing, and malware with reported accuracy greater than 99% and near zero false positives. The solution uses Advanced Message Fingerprinting algorithms combined with real-time threat data from the Cloudmark Global Threat Network, which aggregates feedback from billions of users across 165 countries. Threat data is automatically published every 30 seconds without requiring manual updates. For inbound filtering, the system protects subscribers from spam, phishing, and virus threats. The outbound filtering capability scans and blocks malicious messages before they leave the network, helping service providers preserve bandwidth and prevent their systems from being blocked by other networks. The virus protection component uses corroborated feedback from trusted sources to identify viruses and their mutated variants by analyzing changes in text, code, URLs, senders, and images. The system collects and isolates virus samples within one minute of attack origination. Cloudmark Authority is optimized for large-scale deployments, delivering up to 20 times faster messaging throughput than competitive solutions while using up to 90% less CPU. The platform includes the Cloudmark Network Feedback System, which provides real-time and historical analytics at the individual subscriber level for monitoring abuse trends and system effectiveness.
