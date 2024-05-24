CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Cloudmark Authority Logo

Cloudmark Authority

by Cloudmark

Carrier-grade email security for ISPs blocking spam, phishing, and malware

Email Security Commercial
On-Premises|Enterprise
Spam Prevention
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Email Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Cloudmark Authority Description

Cloudmark Authority is a carrier-grade email security solution designed for mobile operators, internet service providers, and hosting providers. The software filters both inbound and outbound email messages to block spam, phishing, and malware with reported accuracy greater than 99% and near zero false positives. The solution uses Advanced Message Fingerprinting algorithms combined with real-time threat data from the Cloudmark Global Threat Network, which aggregates feedback from billions of users across 165 countries. Threat data is automatically published every 30 seconds without requiring manual updates. For inbound filtering, the system protects subscribers from spam, phishing, and virus threats. The outbound filtering capability scans and blocks malicious messages before they leave the network, helping service providers preserve bandwidth and prevent their systems from being blocked by other networks. The virus protection component uses corroborated feedback from trusted sources to identify viruses and their mutated variants by analyzing changes in text, code, URLs, senders, and images. The system collects and isolates virus samples within one minute of attack origination. Cloudmark Authority is optimized for large-scale deployments, delivering up to 20 times faster messaging throughput than competitive solutions while using up to 90% less CPU. The platform includes the Cloudmark Network Feedback System, which provides real-time and historical analytics at the individual subscriber level for monitoring abuse trends and system effectiveness.

Cloudmark Authority FAQ

Common questions about Cloudmark Authority including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cloudmark Authority is Carrier-grade email security for ISPs blocking spam, phishing, and malware developed by Cloudmark. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Spam Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Suped Logo
Suped

Suped is an email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring, email authentication management, and deliverability optimization tools to protect domains from spoofing and improve inbox placement rates.

0
AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection Logo
AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection

AI-powered DMARC monitoring and email authentication security platform

0
Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb Logo
Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb

A free online tool that tests email server security by evaluating server configurations, DNS security settings, encryption, blacklist status, and potential compromise indicators.

0
Material Security Email Security Logo
Material Security Email Security

Cloud workspace security platform for email, files, and account protection

0
Rspamd Logo
Rspamd

Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework that evaluates messages using multiple analysis methods and integrates with MTAs for high-volume email processing.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox