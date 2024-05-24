CISOSHARE Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Services Description

CISOSHARE Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Services provides managed services for organizations to assess and manage risks associated with third-party vendors, suppliers, contractors, and service providers. The service addresses both outbound vendor assessments and inbound customer/partner assessment responses. For vendor assessment services, CISOSHARE offers process optimization to build or improve existing TPRM processes, identification and prioritization of third parties based on risk levels, technology-enabled assessment execution, and ongoing monitoring with metrics aligned to management objectives and regulatory requirements. For risk response services, the offering includes readiness reviews to identify gaps in response processes and documentation, process optimization for building response workflows with stakeholder identification and artifact collection, scaled security advisory and analyst support, and risk remediation reporting that tracks known risks and remediation timelines. The service integrates people, processes, and technology using automation to improve efficiency. CISOSHARE provides skilled resources, methodology-driven processes, and access to adaptable technology platforms. The team works to align TPRM processes with business objectives, appropriate frameworks, and regulatory requirements while integrating with the organization's overall security program without adding to headcount.