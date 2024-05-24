CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
CISOSHARE Third-Party Risk Management Description

CISOSHARE Third-Party Risk Management is a managed service that helps organizations assess and control risks associated with vendors, suppliers, contractors, and service providers. The service addresses both outbound and inbound risk scenarios through two primary offerings. The Third-Party Risk Assessment Services support organizations that need help evaluating their vendors. This includes process optimization to assess and improve existing workflows or build new ones, identification and prioritization of partners based on risk levels, performing assessments using technology-enabled approaches, and monitoring risk with metrics aligned to management objectives and regulatory requirements. The Third-Party Risk Response Services assist organizations that need to respond to customer and partner assessments. This includes risk response readiness reviews to identify gaps in existing processes and documentation, process optimization for building or updating response workflows, access to scaled security advisory and analyst support, and risk remediation reporting that documents known risks and remediation timelines. The service integrates people, processes, and technology to deliver third-party risk management capabilities. CISOSHARE provides skilled resources, processes based on their methodology, and access to adaptable technology platforms. The team works to align processes with business objectives, appropriate frameworks, and regulatory requirements.

CISOSHARE Third-Party Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about CISOSHARE Third-Party Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CISOSHARE Third-Party Risk Management is Managed TPRM services for vendor assessment and risk response developed by CISOSHARE. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

