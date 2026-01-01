Checkmarx Checkmarx One
Checkmarx Checkmarx One
Checkmarx Checkmarx One Description
Checkmarx One is an application security platform that provides security testing and management capabilities across the software development lifecycle. The platform includes static application security testing (SAST) for custom code analysis, dynamic application security testing (DAST) for runtime vulnerability identification, software composition analysis (SCA) for open source component scanning, and API security testing. The platform incorporates application security posture management (ASPM) to correlate data across security tools and provide centralized visibility into application security risks. It integrates with IDEs, source code management systems, and CI/CD pipelines to enable security testing within developer workflows. Checkmarx One includes AI-powered capabilities for vulnerability prioritization, false positive reduction, and remediation guidance. The platform scans over 815 billion lines of code monthly and maintains a database of over 410,000 malicious packages for supply chain protection. The platform provides real-time reporting and dashboards for security posture visibility. It supports container security, infrastructure as code scanning, and secrets detection. The system aims to reduce alert noise through intelligent filtering and correlation of security findings across multiple scanning engines. Checkmarx One is designed for enterprise environments and offers deployment options for cloud-native and hybrid infrastructure.
