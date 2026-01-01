Checkmarx Checkmarx One Logo

Checkmarx Checkmarx One

Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Checkmarx Checkmarx One Description

Checkmarx One is an application security platform that provides security testing and management capabilities across the software development lifecycle. The platform includes static application security testing (SAST) for custom code analysis, dynamic application security testing (DAST) for runtime vulnerability identification, software composition analysis (SCA) for open source component scanning, and API security testing. The platform incorporates application security posture management (ASPM) to correlate data across security tools and provide centralized visibility into application security risks. It integrates with IDEs, source code management systems, and CI/CD pipelines to enable security testing within developer workflows. Checkmarx One includes AI-powered capabilities for vulnerability prioritization, false positive reduction, and remediation guidance. The platform scans over 815 billion lines of code monthly and maintains a database of over 410,000 malicious packages for supply chain protection. The platform provides real-time reporting and dashboards for security posture visibility. It supports container security, infrastructure as code scanning, and secrets detection. The system aims to reduce alert noise through intelligent filtering and correlation of security findings across multiple scanning engines. Checkmarx One is designed for enterprise environments and offers deployment options for cloud-native and hybrid infrastructure.

Checkmarx Checkmarx One FAQ

Common questions about Checkmarx Checkmarx One including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Checkmarx Checkmarx One is Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities developed by Checkmarx. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Application Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →