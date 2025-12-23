Blackpanda IR-1 Description

Blackpanda IR-1 is a SaaS platform that provides incident response services, vulnerability management, and cyber insurance access for managed service providers and their clients. The platform operates on a subscription model designed to deliver cyber emergency response at a fixed cost, positioned as less than 10% of traditional incident response pricing. The platform consists of three main components: Response provides 24/7 cyber emergency response with one annual credit for comprehensive incident response, eliminating variable hourly billing during crises. Readiness offers continuous vulnerability scanning that identifies over 80,000 customer weaknesses, includes Dark Web monitoring, and provides security data dashboards and reports. Recovery provides automated access to USD 10 million in cyber insurance coverage through Blackpanda Underwriting. IR-1 is designed for MSPs and distributors to offer incident response capabilities to their customers without maintaining in-house IR teams. The platform handles crisis management on behalf of partners while providing tools for proactive security assessment. The service includes vulnerability assessments, security reporting, and insurance integration within a single platform interface. The product focuses on the Asia-Pacific region and has received recognition from Frost & Sullivan for incident response excellence in that market.