Blackpanda IR-1
SaaS platform for incident response, vulnerability scanning, and cyber insurance
Blackpanda IR-1
SaaS platform for incident response, vulnerability scanning, and cyber insurance
Blackpanda IR-1 Description
Blackpanda IR-1 is a SaaS platform that provides incident response services, vulnerability management, and cyber insurance access for managed service providers and their clients. The platform operates on a subscription model designed to deliver cyber emergency response at a fixed cost, positioned as less than 10% of traditional incident response pricing. The platform consists of three main components: Response provides 24/7 cyber emergency response with one annual credit for comprehensive incident response, eliminating variable hourly billing during crises. Readiness offers continuous vulnerability scanning that identifies over 80,000 customer weaknesses, includes Dark Web monitoring, and provides security data dashboards and reports. Recovery provides automated access to USD 10 million in cyber insurance coverage through Blackpanda Underwriting. IR-1 is designed for MSPs and distributors to offer incident response capabilities to their customers without maintaining in-house IR teams. The platform handles crisis management on behalf of partners while providing tools for proactive security assessment. The service includes vulnerability assessments, security reporting, and insurance integration within a single platform interface. The product focuses on the Asia-Pacific region and has received recognition from Frost & Sullivan for incident response excellence in that market.
Blackpanda IR-1 FAQ
Common questions about Blackpanda IR-1 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Blackpanda IR-1 is SaaS platform for incident response, vulnerability scanning, and cyber insurance developed by Blackpanda. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Insurance, Dark Web Monitoring, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership